CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CF. Mizuho lifted their price target on CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.54.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.65. 102,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,971,826. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.57 and a 200 day moving average of $61.59. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.19 and a fifty-two week high of $81.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,642,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,088 shares of company stock worth $14,691,964 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.