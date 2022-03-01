CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 6,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

About CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI)

CGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of energy solutions. The firm engineers and implements energy projects that reduces the energy and operating costs. Its services include installing energy efficient LED lighting, solar panels, wind generation and other energy management technologies. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Brighton, MI.

