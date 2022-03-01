CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) were down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 6,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.
About CGE Energy (OTCMKTS:CGEI)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGE Energy (CGEI)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.