Chalice Brands (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Trading 0% Higher

Chalice Brands Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.30. 19,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 165,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Chalice Brands from $2.04 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.47.

Chalice Brands Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. The company provides distillate vaporizer cartridges, ethanol extract products, and fruit chew blast products. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands.

