Charles Crocker Sells 4,000 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total value of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TDY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.12 and a 200 day moving average of $433.24. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $354.17 and a 1 year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,450,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

