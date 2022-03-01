Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) to report sales of $13.21 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.03 billion to $13.44 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $12.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $54.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.79 billion to $54.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $55.46 billion to $57.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CHTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $601.78 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

In other Charter Communications news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.