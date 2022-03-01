Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $87.14

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $87.14 and last traded at $87.14, with a volume of 233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.83.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $830.78 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $292,250 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chase during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chase in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

