ChatCoin (CHAT) Trading Down 7.6% Over Last 7 Days

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $728,149.35 and $43,074.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,005.10 or 0.99525280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00071871 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00020992 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002017 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015635 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00274374 BTC.

About ChatCoin

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

