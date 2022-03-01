Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 137.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $145.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $279.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.10 and a 200-day moving average of $115.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $144.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

