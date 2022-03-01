Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $5.59 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 281,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,996,000 after buying an additional 31,941 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,000,403,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 22.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $102.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.89. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $72.74 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.