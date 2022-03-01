Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,287,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,491 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.12% of Chevron worth $232,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $50,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 22.6% during the third quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $1,680,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.5% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at $5,051,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

NYSE:CVX opened at $144.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.04. The stock has a market cap of $277.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 661,365 shares of company stock valued at $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

