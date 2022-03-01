China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Down 6.3%

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.03 and last traded at $15.13. 802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37.

Get China Overseas Land & Investment alerts:

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Overseas Land & Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.