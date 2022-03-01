China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Down 100.0% in February

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 435,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ PLIN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20. China Xiangtai Food has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.12.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLIN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in China Xiangtai Food in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in China Xiangtai Food by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 14,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.