Chonk (CHONK) Price Hits $7.24 on Major Exchanges

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for $7.24 or 0.00016263 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar. Chonk has a market capitalization of $282,547.30 and approximately $906.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00035135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00106287 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

