Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) PT Raised to C$6.25

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s previous close.

CHR has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.54.

TSE:CHR traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.25. 739,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,729. The firm has a market cap of C$755.02 million and a P/E ratio of -35.42. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

