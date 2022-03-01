Christopher M. Hix Sells 2,079 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,079 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $87,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
