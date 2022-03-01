Christopher M. Hix Sells 2,079 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 2,079 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $87,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in Colfax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after purchasing an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

