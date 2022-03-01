Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) CEO Sells $2,302,780.30 in Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.10. 1,525,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $76.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.35.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.41%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,219,000 after acquiring an additional 53,117 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Cigna by 10.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 27.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.35.

Cigna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.