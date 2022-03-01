Cincinnati Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNNB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Cincinnati Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNNB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.74 and last traded at $15.48. 1,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.
The firm has a market cap of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86.
Cincinnati Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNNB)
