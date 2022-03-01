CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Shares Up 10.1%

Shares of CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) shot up 10.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.57. 454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 221,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CINC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.
About CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC)
