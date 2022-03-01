Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

CPXGF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of Cineplex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. raised shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

CPXGF opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also operates in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

