Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $12.03 Million Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 194,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 675,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,682,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,821,000 after acquiring an additional 66,062 shares in the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 474,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 463,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 289.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 449,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after acquiring an additional 334,372 shares in the last quarter.

VSGX stock opened at $57.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $55.67 and a 12 month high of $65.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50.

