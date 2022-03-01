Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,025,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.12% of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth $463,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth $202,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth $196,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter worth $77,000. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYBN stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. CYBIN INC. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $146.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CYBN. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

