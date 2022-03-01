Citigroup Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Price Target to $5.00

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Skillz alerts:

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Skillz has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,092.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skillz by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,531,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.