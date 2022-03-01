Citigroup Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $167.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UHS. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

Shares of UHS opened at $143.93 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.08. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

