City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 773,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 458,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.78% of City Office REIT worth $13,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 18.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $750.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 31.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

