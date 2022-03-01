Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,423. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 22.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 88,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

