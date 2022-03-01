Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the January 31st total of 48,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GLO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,423. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0943 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.
About Clough Global Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
