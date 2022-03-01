CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Lowered to Hold at DBS Vickers

CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at DBS Vickers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CLPHY stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. CLP has a 1-year low of $9.11 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get CLP alerts:

About CLP (Get Rating)

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, wind, hydro, solar, and oil sources. It serves 5.12 million retail customers in Hong Kong and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.