CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.15.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $258.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $236.53 on Tuesday. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $351,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,900 shares of company stock worth $6,680,919 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

