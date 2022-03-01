Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 98,874 shares.The stock last traded at $53.40 and had previously closed at $55.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HSBC lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,067,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81,688 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 56,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

