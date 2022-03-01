Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given New GBX 2,500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,900 ($38.91) to GBX 2,500 ($33.54) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCHGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($43.74) to GBX 3,130 ($42.00) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,426.54.

Shares of CCHGY stock traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,522. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $39.23.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

