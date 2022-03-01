Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.30% of Cogent Communications worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,399,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,602,000 after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 5.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 953,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after acquiring an additional 52,573 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 631,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 402,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCOI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.88.

CCOI opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.55 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.35 and its 200-day moving average is $71.52. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.80 and a 52-week high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.33%.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $69,579.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,620 shares of company stock valued at $589,361 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

