Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans Sells 6,371 Shares

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,034. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 181.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $847,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 174.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,989,824 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $518,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446,306 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 283.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,279,456 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $391,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,210 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,291,605 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,932,928 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,182,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

