Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Trading Up 0.1%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 22,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.67.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PSF)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
