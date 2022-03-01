Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (NYSE:PSF) Trading Up 0.1%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.83 and last traded at $22.75. Approximately 22,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 56,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.72.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.67.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PSF)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.