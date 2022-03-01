Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Brady Shirley Sells 5,295 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Brady Shirley sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $223,343.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CFX traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
