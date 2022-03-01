Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 99,068 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Colfax stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.
Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
