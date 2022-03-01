Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola Sells 99,068 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 99,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $4,019,188.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Colfax stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.27. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 182,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Colfax by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Colfax by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 55,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Colfax by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 123,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 83,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Colfax by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.