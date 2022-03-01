Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) CFO Sells $1,264,507.64 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 31,207 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,264,507.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

