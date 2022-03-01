Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Bradley J. Tandy Sells 656 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CFX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CFX. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

