Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Bradley J. Tandy Sells 656 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $27,670.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CFX stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.27. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFX. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $180,162,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Colfax by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,619,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,927 shares in the last quarter. LTS One Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $81,597,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Colfax by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,273,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,237,000 after acquiring an additional 881,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colfax by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,140,000 after acquiring an additional 762,210 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Colfax
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
