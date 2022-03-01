Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Patricia A. Lang Sells 10,153 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $419,014.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Colfax stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 385.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Colfax by 986.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Colfax by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.