Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) SVP Patricia A. Lang Sells 10,153 Shares

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 10,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $419,014.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Colfax stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,598,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Colfax from $66.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colfax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
