Colin E. Parfitt Sells 31,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $5.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.72. 31,127,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,370,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.38. The stock has a market cap of $291.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $149.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.78%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

