Colliers Securities Downgrades IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to Neutral

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Colliers Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get IntriCon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.93 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.90.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IntriCon during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IntriCon by 9.7% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.