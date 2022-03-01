Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 9,535,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 3,636,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Color Star Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Color Star Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Color Star Technology by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Color Star Technology by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 33,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.
Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Color Star Technology (CSCW)
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.