ColossusXT (COLX) Market Cap Reaches $1.79 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded down 67.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $14.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ColossusXT

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,549,744,428 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ColossusXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

