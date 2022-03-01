Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Lessened by National Pension Service

National Pension Service trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074,740 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Comcast worth $339,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after buying an additional 7,499,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in Comcast by 60.4% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $910,251,000 after buying an additional 6,130,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day moving average of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

