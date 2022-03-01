Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $211.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after buying an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after buying an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after buying an additional 958,091 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after buying an additional 2,575,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

