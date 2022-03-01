Comerica Bank Sells 6,248 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.
About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
