Comerica Bank Sells 6,248 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,522,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $313,088,000 after buying an additional 752,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after buying an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 68.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,028,000 after buying an additional 263,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $203.79 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $148.43 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.