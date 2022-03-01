Comet Industries (CVE:CMU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Comet Industries Ltd. (CVE:CMU – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$3.02. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.09 million and a PE ratio of -274.55.

Comet Industries Company Profile (CVE:CMU)

Comet Industries Ltd. holds and manages real estate properties in British Columbia. It also acquires and holds mineral properties. The company holds a 40% working interest in the Iron Mask property with five crown granted mineral claims covering an area of approximately 76.9 hectares located in Kamloops, British Columbia.

