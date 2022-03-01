Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 355,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,766. The stock has a market cap of $258.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CVGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,856 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25,808 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.