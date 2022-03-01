Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.
Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. 355,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,766. The stock has a market cap of $258.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 12-month low of $6.92 and a 12-month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Several brokerages have commented on CVGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)
Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.
