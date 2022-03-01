Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 2,192.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.
Commerzbank Company Profile (Get Rating)
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
