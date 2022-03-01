Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a growth of 2,192.3% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CRZBY stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61. Commerzbank has a one year low of $5.67 and a one year high of $10.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerzbank during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRZBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €7.00 ($7.87) to €10.00 ($11.24) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €7.10 ($7.98) to €7.40 ($8.31) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Commerzbank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

