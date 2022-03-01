Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 434.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CBU opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

