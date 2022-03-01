Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given New €87.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €82.00 ($92.13) to €87.00 ($97.75) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($87.64) to €76.00 ($85.39) in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($78.65) to €73.00 ($82.02) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($75.28) to €68.00 ($76.40) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.41. 878,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,422. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.97.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

