Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.640-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $375 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.04 million.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.81. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.